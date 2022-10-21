JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new spot in town has gone to the dogs!

Off Leash Social in Johnson City is a place for everyone — humans and dogs alike. In their first holiday season in operation, the combination bar and dog park will host a Halloween event.

Owner Paul Boynton sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store as well as what the site has to offer daily.

Halloween festivities will be happening Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a dog costume contest along with a food truck, drinks and prizes.

Boynton said you don’t need a dog to enjoy everything they have to offer. He said people enter for free, and dogs must be registered through their website.