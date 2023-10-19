JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Halloween is going to the dogs this year at Off Leash Social in Johnson City.

It’s a great time of fun, food and drinks, featuring dogs in their best costumes.

Off Leash Social is hosting a ‘Halloween Pawty’ all day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

There will be prizes throughout the day along with costume judging between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

If you don’t have a dog, you can still attend the party because Off Leash Social operates as a public bar with a dog park on-site. No membership will be required for the party.

Paul Boynton and Tara Wilkin sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the event.