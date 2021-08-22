Off campus shooting occurred at private residence near ETSU, alert issued

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A shooting occurred on at an off-campus residence near East Tennessee State University at around 3:30 a.m. on August 22, according to a release from university officials.

According to an alert sent out by the university, the Johnson City Police Department notified the ETSU Department of Public Safety that an aggravated assault occurred near the campus and that one subject was shot during the altercation.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large at this time and students are urged to take appropriate precautions and be aware of their surroundings.

JCPD and ETSU Public Safety are investigating the incident.

WJHL will continue to update this story both on-air and online as more details become available.