October National Storytelling Festival moved to digital platform due to coronavirus

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The International Storytelling Center has decided to host its biggest event of the year on a digital platform as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISC President Kiran Singh Sirah told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the 48th Annual National Storytelling Festival will be hosted on a digital platform in 2020.

The festival will still be held during its scheduled dates of October 2 and 3.

According to Sirah, the festival is one of the flagship storytelling events in the country, bringing guests from almost every state and other countries.

The wide-reaching audience created concerns due to the “unpredictable nature of COVID-19,” according to Sirah.

Sirah said ISC is partnering with local nonprofit FoundersForge in Johnson City to produce the digital festival and promote the region.

Sirah told News Channel 11 ISC is not hoping to replicate the festival as usual in the digital sense, but they plan to use this opportunity to showcase the region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

On average, the storytelling festival has a local economic impact of $8 million annually and accounts for 80% of ISC’s annual funding, according to Sirah.

ISC hopes the digital festival will actually expand their audience, bringing even more people to Jonesborough in 2021 when the festival can resume with live workshops and performances.

As of June, Sirah says some of the features that ISC and FoundersForge are working towards are making the digital festival widely accessible for people who speak different languages or who may have disabilities.

