(WJHL)- Storm Team 11 says we broke the record for the hottest day in October!

Tuesday’s high was 93 degrees, breaking the previous record high for the month of October which was 91 degrees in 1941.

We did it! We broke the #record for the day and the month @triflight with 93 degrees! Today was the hottest October Day on record for the Tri-Cities, TN/VA. @WJHL11 #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/erpgcRUU0f — markreynoldswx (@markreynoldswx) October 1, 2019