October 1: Ballad Health transitions Johnson City Medical Center to region’s only Level I trauma center

Local

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As of October 1, the first phase of Ballad Health’s plan to consolidate the region’s trauma services is complete.

Effective Tuesday, Johnson City Medical Center is home to the region’s only Level I trauma center.

Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport has been downgraded from a Level I to a Level III trauma center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ballad planning to make changes to regional trauma care

Ballad Health officials said Bristol Regional Medical Center will transition from a Level II trauma center to a Level III trauma center in 2021.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials told News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco that only the most serious trauma cases will be treated at Johnson City Medical Center. They added that was less than one percent of emergency cases in the region.

