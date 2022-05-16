JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely.

Crews stripped the building of its O’Charley’s sign.

O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. The news came after the eatery revealed it will serve free meals to Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol police departments on May 16 to celebrate National Police Week.

The offer stemmed from the O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes campaign, which works to honor those who serve their communities to promote safety. While the Johnson City location will not be available for the offer, a company spokesperson stated that the Kingsport and Bristol locations will participate.

O’Charley’s in Kingsport is located at 1920 N. Eastman Road, and the Bristol, Virginia location is at 3173 Linden Drive. The restaurants’ hours are both 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Delivery services for the Kingsport location end at 10 p.m.

