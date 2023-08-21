KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport chain restaurant has permanently closed as of Monday.

Photo: Signage posted at the O’Charley’s restaurant on Eastman Drive in Kingsport states the establishment is permanently closed. (WJHL)

According to a statement from O’Charley’s, the restaurant on Eastman Drive’s last day of service was Sunday.

O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber provided a statement saying “a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years” led to the closure.

Barber thanked loyal customers of the restaurant and bar and expressed gratitude to the former employees. Barber’s full statement can be read below:

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of August 21.



We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also

being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team.



We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Tennessee.” W. Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO

In May 2022, the O’Charley’s off North Roan Street in Johnson City closed its doors as well.