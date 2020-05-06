Ocean Quest Mini Golf among local small recreation businesses opening Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new group of businesses heard good news Tuesday from Governor Bill Lee.

“For small group recreation outfits like bowling alleys and putt putt golf businesses, small group recreation businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday May the 8th,” Lee said in Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

A reopening date is set for this Friday.

“As of right now we’re planning for 50% capacity,” Ocean Quest Mini Golf owner Zach Machuga said.

It’s time to call in the ice cream order.

“You know one day you think you’re gonna be able to open May 1st and all of a sudden you’re canceling ice cream orders because you don’t know when you’re gonna be able to open,” Machuga said.

His daughters, Viera and Enora, have kept him company as he gets the course ready to open. They are warming up the course for Friday.

Machuga is another small business owner relieved to get the green light again.

“We notified staff like ‘hey we’re gonna be opening on Friday can you guys come out help us start working on the landscaping make sure everything is perfect’ because we have no excuse to not have it nice we’ve had a bunch of free time to fix it up,” Machuga said.

One of their concerns with keeping everything safe and sanitized is actually grabbing the ball from the hole but they figured it out, they filled every hole with gravel and a pool noodle so you don’t have to put your hand in the hold. It’s one of many way they are preventing contamination.

“What we’re gonna do is have one family come up at a time we’re gonna have Plexiglas here as well to keep the staff safe,” Machuga said.

It’s a tough time for small business owners.

“We haven’t had a chance to actually generate business but the bills still remain,” Machuga said.

But Friday is a step in the right direction.

“It’ll be great to start seeing people, take their mind off what’s going on in the real world,” Machuga said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.