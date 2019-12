NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 23: (L-R) Recording Artists Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys perform at The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Presents ‘The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Night Out’ in CMA Theater on December 23, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Oak Ridge Boys have added a second night to their stop in Bristol next month due to popular demand.

The country music quartet will perform at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24.

The group was originally scheduled to perform on Friday only.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. on both nights.

Tickets can be purchased on the Paramount’s website.