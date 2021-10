GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials announced Monday that Oak Grove Road will remain closed Monday and Tuesday for water tap installation.

The Greeneville Water Commission said Oak Grove will be closed between Old Tusculum and New Hope roads.

The road will reopen once work is completed for the day.