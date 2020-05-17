NWS warns those spending time outdoors to use sun protection

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service took to social media Sunday to warn those who wish to take advantage of the summer-like weather to protect themselves against harmful sun rays.

“If spending time outdoors, remember to protect yourself from the sun! Limit time outdoors during the middle of the day, wear protective clothing and/or sunscreen, and seek shade when possible,” the weather service in Morristown Tweeted.

If spending time outdoors, remember to protect yourself from the sun! Limit time outdoors during the middle of the day, wear protective clothing and/or sunscreen, and seek shade when possible. Learn more about UV safety at https://t.co/CWXISPyjW9 pic.twitter.com/iBg4dToIuq — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) May 17, 2020

Some other steps the weather service included for protection against the sun are: