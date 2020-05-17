NWS warns those spending time outdoors to use sun protection

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service took to social media Sunday to warn those who wish to take advantage of the summer-like weather to protect themselves against harmful sun rays.
“If spending time outdoors, remember to protect yourself from the sun! Limit time outdoors during the middle of the day, wear protective clothing and/or sunscreen, and seek shade when possible,” the weather service in Morristown Tweeted.
Some other steps the weather service included for protection against the sun are:
- Do Not Burn or Tan: Avoid intentional tanning. It may contribute to skin cancer and premature aging of the skin
- Seek Shade: Get under cover when the sun’s rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Wear Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and a wide-brimmed hat as well as UV-blocking sunglasses
- Generously Apply Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher for protection from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which contribute to premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer. Always follow the label directions and apply sunscreen generously. Apply 15 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Choose sunscreens without chemicals harmful to marine life.
- Use Extra Caution Near Water and Sand: These surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of sunburn
- Check the UV Index Every Day: The higher the UV index, the more you should do to protect yourself from the sun. When planning outdoor activities, follow EPA’s safety recommendations
- Get Vitamin D safely: While the skin needs sunlight to help manufacture vitamin D, which is important for normal bone health, overexposure to UV light can be detrimental by damaging and killing skin cells. The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention recommends obtaining vitamin D through food and supplements, not through UV rays.
- Protect Children from UV Rays: Children, the elderly, and those with special needs may need special attention or be more sensitive to the sun. Children tend to spend more time outdoors, can burn more easily, and may not be aware of the dangers of UV exposure. Parents and other caregivers should protect children from excess sun exposure by using the steps above. Babies younger than 6 months should be kept out of direct sunlight and protected from the sun using hats and protective clothing.