NWS: Strong rotation Thursday but ‘no indication of a tornado touch down’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the National Weather Service tell News Channel 11 they don’t plan to survey the region after strong storms moved through Thursday evening.

According to a NWS official, there was a strong rotation that indicates cyclonic activity, which is why they said a tornado warning was issued.

That NWS official also said there was no indication of a tornado touch down.

They added that they only do surveys if there is an indication of a touch down.

