MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The National Weather Service’s radio network used to alert the public failed during a severe weather event Wednesday night.

“Unfortunately, all our weather radio transmitters are off the air,” said Charles Dalton, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Morristown.

“We don’t know what the cause is,” Dalton said in an interview with News Channel 11 just before 9 p.m. “We’re trying to assess that right now.”

The National Weather Service in Morristown maintains four transmitters in Northeast Tennessee which serve that part of the state and part of Southwest Virginia, he said. The transmitters communicate radio messages from the NWS office in Morristown including severe weather alerts.

Dalton estimated the outage occurred around 8 p.m but said he couldn’t be sure of the exact time because he and other meteorologists had been busy tracking storms.

While the loss of the weather radio network during a severe weather event brought obvious concerns, Dalton said the public still could get weather alerts through other platforms including cell phones, social media, weather websites, and local broadcasters.

“As unfortunate as it is, there are still other ways to get warnings,” Dalton said. “This is precisely why we preach having multiple methods because any one method may fail, and if that’s all you’re relying on your ability to get timely weather information is cut to nil. That’s why we preach having multiple methods.”

Dalton said a technician was en route to make repairs and get the network back online.