NWS Morristown issues Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Morristown.

According to a release from the National Weather Service in Morristown, the advisory for November 12 is currently set to last from 4:00 a.m. until noon.

https://www.scribd.com/document/434427386/Winter-Weather-Advisory-11-11-2019

The release says light snow accumulation is expected across Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

The depth of the snow may reach one or two inches in areas of higher elevation.

There is also a wind chill advisory set for Tuesday night running through Wednesday morning, which will near 0 degrees Fahrenheit depending on elevation.