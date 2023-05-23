LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County was hit by not one, but two tornadoes on the evening of May 16, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Morristown.

According to a post by the NWS, a survey team found a short tornado track near the Ben Hur community on Tuesday, May 23.

The tornado has been classified as an EF0, the weakest form a tornado can be classified as. EF0s have winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The NWS stated Tuesday afternoon that it would issue a statement on the EF0 shortly.

The NWS had previously confirmed that an EF1 tornado had touched down about five miles from Pennington Gap in Lee County on the same date. That tornado had winds that peaked at 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for just over a mile.

Scott County was also hit by an EF1 tornado on May 16 that touched down near Duffield.