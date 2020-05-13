Nurse Emily goes viral: the story behind a Tri-Cities nurse trending with comedy page

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patience running thin in a grocery story. That’s all it took.

“I’m a middle-aged woman and up until today I’ve managed to never have to do a rant video on Facebook but apparently today is my day,” Nurse Emily said in her first video post.

Emily Annette is a registered nurse in Johnson City, but it was outside of work, an afternoon in a grocery story that changed her life.

Frustrated, she took a video ranting about it and posted it to Facebook.

“Basically I thought oh the family and friends will think it’s funny threw it up never thought another thing about it and then I get up the next morning and it had 4,000 views I thought what just happened,” Annette said.

The video now has over 25 million views.

“I got a message from Studio City and they were like we think you’re really funny we’re a production company out of Hollywood we want to a web series with you I was like you want to what,” Annette said.

What started out as an innocent rant turned into a 2nd job.

“I probably wouldn’t have done any more but people said please do more we’re so stressed out freaking out right now you’re funny keep us distracted,” Annette said.

That’s the key with her. Being a nurse, she’s a giver at heart, so this is just as satisfying.

“I’m lucky that I have two jobs that I really love, I mean I love being a nurse it’s so great I have the best work family in the world and then I get to come home and do this stuff which is basically just playing and getting to talk to celebrities for pete’s sake we don’t get to do that,” Annette said.

