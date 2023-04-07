NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) reveals an increase in FAFSA-filing rates among ‘Tennessee Promise’ applicants.

A release from the agency states the Volunteer state is currently number one in the nation for completion of the financial aid form.

The completion rate for Class of 2023 applicants within the Tennessee Promise program surpassed the prior year on March 1, which is the filing deadline for program eligibility.

The completion rate is now 74.1%, an increase from 72.8% in 2022.

THEC officials said these numbers represent about 1,600 additional students.

The statistics also reveal a record-breaking number of Tennessee Promise applicants.

64,612 high school seniors applied prior to the deadline, which is the largest applicant pool in the history of the program, according to the commission.