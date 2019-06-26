1  of  2
Nuclear Fuel Services opens indoor firing range for security personnel

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nuclear fuel services opened a new facility today to help their security force train.

NFS cut the ribbon on their new indoor firing range at their security training facility in Jonesborough.

The shooting range is constructed inside five shipping containers.

Company officials say it is vital to the security of their Erwin facility to have security personnel trained at the highest level.

“This significantly increases our capabilities to keep our security police officers proficient and compliant with all regulatory requirements in support of our mission there,” said president of NFS John Stewart.

NFS will allow local law enforcement agencies to use the shooting range, but it is not open to the public.

