ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) scored a contract with the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to the tune of $300 million.

A release Tuesday from NFS’s parent company, BWX Technologies (BWXT), stated the contract will result in NFS in Erwin manufacturing naval nuclear reactor fuel, which will then be delivered to the Naval Reactors Program.

Under the contract, the fuel and reactors will power U.S. Navy class submarines like the Ohio, Virginia, Seawolf and Los Angeles. Additionally, BWXT stated the fuel and reactors will power aircraft carriers and other submarine classes.

The release states that after the fuel is produced at NFS, it is shipped to a BWXT facility near Lynchburg, Virginia. There, it is installed into the naval reactors made by BWXT. BWXT reports the reactors built for submarines are developed to last for the entire life of the ship, and the aircraft carrier reactors are designed to only require one refueling during the ship’s life.

“BWXT has a trusted relationship with Naval Reactors to provide reliable power for the nuclear navy, and it’s a mission that our company and our employees see as vital for national security,” Sharon Smoot, president of BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, said in the release. “Naval Reactors is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and BWXT remains committed to providing our customer with the highest-quality components and support activities for many years to come.”

As of Tuesday, work under the contract had already commenced, BWXT stated. The parties involved hope for a completion date of mid-2025.

Ron Dailey, president of NFS also provided a statement in the release, saying the more than 1,000 employees at the Erwin facility are focused on being able to provide their product to the nation’s sailors.

“The dedication of this workforce to keeping our nation safe and secure is unmatched, and our long-term workload consistently provides new jobs for those who want to stay in this region and make a difference in our community and in our world,” Dailey said.

News Channel 11 has reached out to NFS for more information regarding the contract.