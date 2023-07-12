JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — George “Krusha” Randall Sr. and his wife are looking forward to some great mountain riding this week on his six-cylinder Honda road bike — but the Richmond, Va. motorcyclist said that’s not the main thing that’s brought him to Johnson City.

That would be the 21st Annual Reunion of the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club, founded at Randall’s own Richmond Chapter.

Nubian Kruzer George “Krusha” Randall Sr. traveled from Richmond, Va. for the event. (Photo: WJHL)

“It’s the camaraderie for me,” said Randall, a truck driver and military veteran. “I mean this is just one big happy family, motorcycle enthusiasts and everything, and we just have a good time. The Nubian Kruzers is all about loving each other, loving our community, respect — high on respect.”

The Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the several hundred bikers and their families will pump about $80,000 into the local economy. The official event kicks off at Wild Wing Cafe downtown at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Nubians, proud of their African heritage and Blackness, focus on God first, family second, and the club third, Johnson City President Fred “Big Dawg” Hairston said.

“Our founder … instilled that in every one of us,” he said. “We’re all about helping community. They have charity rides. We don’t want people thinking that bikers are bad. We’re a bunch of guys that get out, have fun, but it’s a family-oriented thing.”

Early arriving Nubian Kruzers including Johnson City Chapter President Fred “Big Dawg” Hairston (front center). (Photo: WJHL)

One of the weekend’s highlights is a ride from Johnson City to Bristol and across South Holston Dam — one of the “Southern Dozen” marketed rides that has made Johnson City a hub for motorcycle events.

“There is some curvy roads, but we’ll take it easy, they can see the beautiful scenery between Johnson City and Bristol, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Nubian Kruzer United riders will come from as far afield as Arkansas, Louisiana and Maryland.

“We’ve got 13 chapters coming in,” Hairston. “We’ve also got five other (clubs) from Knoxville coming up and then we’ve got a couple social clubs coming up.”

The group will also offer an open ride, leaving from the VFW in south Johnson City at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a party to follow. A picnic is planned for Saturday at the Barn at Boone Falls Reserve.