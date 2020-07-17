NTSB reveals new details, photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On July 13, the National Transportation Safety Board released new documents and photos connected to the Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash last August.

Aerial view of wreck site (Sheriff Office photo)

Cockpit (NTSB photo)

Left main landing gear (NTSB photo)

Cabin entry door (NTSB photo)

Emergency exit (NTSB photo)

Forward fuselage (NTSB photo)

Aft fuselage (NTSB photo)

Main wreckage (NTSB photo)

Photos released by the NTSB on July 13, 2020

Among the documents was a transcript from the cockpit voice recorder. Moments before the crash, words spoken between flight crew were transcribed, which can be read toward the end of the document provided below.

According to a report released on July 16 and provided above, although the exterior of the plane suffered major heat and structural damage, the interior crash-protected case did not appear to have this damage.

Neither the pilot nor the co-pilot sustained injuries; the three passengers — Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and his 16-month-old daughter along with the family dog — received minor injuries after the plane reportedly touched down on the runway and bounced back into the air before landing on the runway a second time and skidding.

While this happened, the right main gear collapsed, and the right wing tip made contact with the runway.

The plane skidded down a grassy hill for approximately 400 feet, traveling over a 25-foot-wide creek in the process. When it struck the other side of the creek bank, the plane’s landing gear and nose gear separated.

Once the plane came to a rest, it caught fire, as reported in the examination summary provided below.

According to an NTSB spokesperson, a brief and probable cause report will be released “in the near future.”