NTSB releases preliminary report on Surgoinsville small plane crash

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Federal officials have released a preliminary report on a fatal small plane crash that happened earlier this month in Hawkins County.

The pilot, James Summers, was killed when the Ercoupe 415-CD airplane he was piloting clipped trees and crashed into the ground while approaching the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville.

According to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, an “initial examination of the airframe and engine revealed no evidence of preaccident mechanical malfunctions or anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.”

The report points out that the postaccident examination was limited due to fire damage resulting from the crash.

Summers did not make any distress call over the radio according to the report.

Witnesses told investigators that the plane’s engine sounded normal prior to the crash and that Summers “got low” on final approach and clipped the trees.

