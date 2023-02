CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred on Monday near Hillsville, Virginia.

According to a statement from the NTSB, investigators were called to the scene, where a Cessna 150G airplane reportedly crashed.

Only one person was on board who suffered fatal injuries, according to the NTSB.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.