NTSB in Elizabethton investigating plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have arrived in Elizabethton this morning to investigate the plane crash from Thursday involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Lifting equipment has been brought to the scene on SR 91.
Ashley Sharp is live on the scene and is providing the latest from the ongoing investigation. The FAA is also expected to be on scene shortly.
