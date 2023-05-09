ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a public meeting in Erwin to present the findings of a safety performance review of Nuclear Fuel Services’ fuel fabrication plant.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse (100 N. Main Avenue, Erwin).

According to a letter from the NRC to NFS, regulatory staff “determined that NFS continued to conduct activities safely and securely and in a manner that protects public health and the environment.” The review identified three “Security Level (SL) IV” violations during the assessment period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, according to the letter.

“Based on our review of licensed activities, no area needing improvement was identified for the performance areas of Safety Operations, Safeguards, Radiological Controls, Facility Support, or Other Areas,” the letter states.

In January, an incident at NFS resulted in five employees being exposed to fumes. Last October, the NRC said it would conduct a special inspection at the facility after a “loss of safety controls” earlier that month.

The meeting will include a presentation by NRC staff followed by a question-and-answer session.

Those unable to attend in person can watch it via Microsoft Teams.