NRC holds public meeting in Erwin to discuss Nuclear Fuel Services

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission had a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss its inspection and oversight of the Erwin-based facility.

This meeting was for public input following the latest safety review of the regions only nuclear facility.

The Nuclear Fuel Service in Erwin is a top-secret plant and is the sole manufacturer of nuclear fuel for the United States Navy.

It’s one of only two locations licensed to store and process highly enriched uranium.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission oversees the plant and recently gave NSF high remarks for safety for its more than 1,000 employees, people who live nearby and the environment.

However, that did not stop some people from questioning the company at this public meeting hosted by the NRC.

Several stood to voice their concerns about the environmental impact of the plant.

“We’re worried about what’s happening to our people who live here. I was born in Erwin and I live in Johnson City now and that’s one of the reasons I moved,” said Barbara Oneal.

Despite those concerns, a spokesperson for NRC’s Atlant, GA office, Roger Hannah, said the public has no cause for worry.

“We completed what we call a license performance review earlier this year. That review found that we’re meeting all requirements. There were no major safety issues and they were operating the facility safely,” said Hannah.