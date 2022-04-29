JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are currently 3,000 Tennesseans waiting for a life-saving organ donation. That’s why advocates are spreading the word on the importance of organ donation this Donate Life Month.

In 2021, Tennessee hit a record high for organ and tissue donation. Advocates say you don’t need to be in perfect health to be an organ donor, and donation goes much further than most people know.

Even though it is referred to as “organ donation,” donations can include tissue grafts and corneas to save a life or improve the quality of life.

“Every single organ donor has the potential to give the gifts of eight life-saving organs and an additional 75 tissue grafts,” said Emily McKinley the director of External Affairs & Business Development for Tennessee Donor Services. “So, that means that the direct impacts are over 80 people.”

Those donations made a huge impact here in Tennessee in 2021.

“In Tennessee last year, there were approximately 510 organ donor heroes that were here in Tennessee, and they provided approximately 1,445 transplants,” said McKinley. “So, that means that there are 1,400 people living today because of those transplants.”

McKinley said there are some misconceptions people have about becoming an organ donor beyond if they are healthy enough to donate.

“In the event of an emergency or that your life is at risk, your medical provider is going to do everything possible to save your life,” said McKinley. “So, being a donor does not make that any less likely to happen. Your medical team is going to work hard to see save your life.

That second chance in life isn’t lost on recipient Joe Carder. Carder received a new liver nearly eight years ago in 2014. He said he was so sick that he quickly topped the donor list.

“When they put you on a transplant list…you’re lost basically in limbo,” said Carder. “I mean, there are no guarantees that they’ll find an organ. It’s a match in time to save your life. In fact, 18 to 20 people are on the list daily because of the shortage of organs.”

He remained on the donor list for four months before finally receiving a transplant, but there was some false hope along the way.

“One of the transplant surgeons walked in and said that he thought they had a liver that was a match,” said Carder. “So, they kept me overnight while they checked everything out. The next morning, when they came in, they told me that the liver didn’t work out…by Monday, I was at the lowest point I’d ever had because I thought my best chance of getting a transplant had just come and gone.”

Just two weeks later, Carder would get his second chance, but he said getting the call didn’t come with overwhelming joy.

“I remember I was sitting there thinking ‘well, somebody just died,'” said Carder.

He doesn’t know much about his organ donor other than it was a 26-year-old man. He said he’s written to his donor’s family to let them know he does not take the donation lightly and tries to live life to the fullest.

The donor was a stranger to Carder, but he is someone he will remain thankful for with each new memory made.

“I’ve got four grandchildren, when I had the transplant, the two oldest would have been 4 years old; the two youngest would have been 2 years old,” said Carder. “The 4-year-olds might have had a faint memory of me; the 2-year-olds wouldn’t have even remembered me. So, now I’m a part of their lives and it’s great.”

If you would like to become an organ donor you can do so at your next visit to the DMV or right now on the Tennessee Donor Services website.