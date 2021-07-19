Now hiring: Kingsport police searching for corrections officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Now hiring: the Kingsport Police Department.

The city announced it needs to hire a male corrections officer, also known as a jailer.

“As Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) regulations require an equal number of male and female Corrections Officers on staff, the current vacancy is only for a male Corrections Officer,” according to a news releasing announcing the job opening. “Female Corrections Officer positions are presently fully staffed.

“The starting salary for a Kingsport Police Department Corrections Officer is $14.28 per hour or $29,702.40 annually,” according to KPD. “City of Kingsport employee benefits include direct payroll deposit; paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave; employee life insurance; optional supplemental and dependent life insurance; long-term disability; health insurance; optional dental insurance; flexible spending accounts; ICMA RC 401 retirement; and optional ICMA RC 457 retirement.”

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old.

Applications will be accepted until July 25th.

You can apply online HERE.

