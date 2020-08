JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A national bakery chain will open a new location in Johnson City.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will open in a recently renovated shopping complex near the Bonefish Grill on North Roan Street.

The company, which has more than 300 bakeries across the country, specializes in Bundt-style cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes.

An opening date has not yet been announced.