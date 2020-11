JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Nothing Bundt Cakes have confirmed with News Channel 11 the store’s newest location in Johnson City will open next month.

According to store officials, they will open at 1900 North Roan Street Suite C on December 4.

The company, which has more than 300 bakeries across the country, specializes in Bundt-style cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes.

You can find a full list of locations HERE.