Not your ordinary call: Abingdon PD helps baby goose steer clear from traffic

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — It was a “highway to the danger zone” for a baby goose in Southwest Virginia this week.

It all started Thursday, when an Abingdon police officer responded to a call about a baby duck following a person near the McDonald’s on Cummings Street.

The caller said the duck wouldn’t leave him alone and was afraid it might get hit by a car.

The officer was able to locate the healthy goose and released it away from the roadway.

But, during these times of stress, the department had some fun with the encounter in a news release saying “Goose was left with hopes he will find a good wingman and avoid the highway to the danger zone.”