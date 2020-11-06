‘Not Your Grandmother’s Bingo’ event in Johnson City raises thousands for Alzheimer’s Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Alzheimer’s Tennessee received a generous donation to go toward providing resources for families affected by the disease thanks to a local event.

Local advocate Mary Edwards along with local business owner James Blevins-Garcia presented Tracey Wilson with a check for $3,216.

The funds were raised at the “Not Your Grandmother’s Bingo” event at Wonderland Lounge N Grill in downtown Johnson City.

Edwards sponsored the event, which featured games, prizes and a very unique atmosphere.

“The night of October 8, we were at Wonderland and it was an amazing experience,” Blevins-Garcia said. “The drag queens, it was a packed show, it was sold out. We had a wonderful time.”

“‘Not Your Mother’s Bingo came about because I have a passion for raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Tennessee,” Edwards said. “My mother passed away from the disease three years ago, and so it’s very important to me to help our community.”

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Tennessee or to find ways to help, click here.