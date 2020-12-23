Not a mean one after all: Mr. Grinch spreads smiles throughout the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — As it turns out, Mr. Grinch isn’t really a mean one after all.

The Grinch has made appearances throughout the Tri-Cities for three years, but after the year 2020 was for many, he figured he needed to spread smiles, excitement and gifts throughout the region more than ever.

Living a bit of a double life, Jason Mullins, who works as a nuclear pharmacist, took on the role of another persona to which many can relate.

“He kind of shows the best in us,” Mullins said. “He starts out as an imperfect person; he can have a bad day; he can have a few bad experiences and still bring out the best of himself in the end. So, it’s more relatable.

“We all have bad days and bad times, but deep down inside, we all want to be good people.”

Photo: Shelby Freeman

Photo: Alexis Oliver

Photo: Brandi Michelle Nelson

Mullins visited parks, nursing homes and hospitals throughout December, meeting hundreds of families and gifting 1,500 toys to little ones. In addition to his meet and greets, Mullins also lent a helping hand to local charities and organizations.

“I took a car load to Niswonger Children’s Hospital; they said their need is pretty great this year,” Mullins said. “I helped out with Good Samaritan this year; I did about 70 presents for them.”

All gifts were provided by Mullins, who spent the year collecting as many toys as he could to distribute during the holiday season. His life goal is to gift 10,000 toys.

“I wait until stores do really good clearance sales on their toys — a lot of after-Christmas sales, and when it hits a certain point, I just go in and buy everything I can,” Mullins said. “I’ll buy two and three buggies at a time and then just bring it out, and when I get home, I just sort it all out and just wait for Christmas.”

One Tri-Cities mom, Shelby Freeman, told News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore that her daughter used to fear the Grinch. After meeting this one, though, she now favors him to the man in red.

“Now, she thinks he’s the best person, and right after he left after giving her the toy, she looked up at me and said, ‘I think I’ve made his heart grow,'” Freeman said. “So, now she’s more a fan of the Grinch than Santa.”

Freeman said she hopes the Tri-Cities Grinch knows how much the community appreciates him.

“The fact that he goes out of his way to do such amazing things for the kids in our community — especially in such an awful time — is amazing, and it really brings joy,” Freeman said.

This Grinch gave the Tri-Cities a season to remember and hopes he can spark change in the community for years to come.

“You don’t have to do anything to do everything,” Mullins said. “You can go out there and do anything, you know — give a dollar, do something nice for someone. It’s the same thing I’m doing.”