WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local crisis support service center based in Norton, Virginia received more than $4 million in funding to help build a new facility that will serve several Southwest Virginia counties, the center announced on Wednesday.

According to a release from Family Crisis Support Services (FCSS), the new 4,000-square-foot center in Norton will serve Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties.

“Against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic and methamphetamine crisis, coupled with the region’s severe economic and social disparities, demand for FCSS’s services has greatly outpaced the capacity of its current facilities and space,” FCSS said in a release.

The $4,200,000 donation was made possible through funding from private and public partners, FCSS said.

“From 2021 to 2022, FCSS had a 30% increase in demand for services, serving 3,562 individuals

and families in 2022,” Marybeth Matthews Adkins, Executive Director of Family Crisis Support Services said. “To meet demand, a new crisis resource center was the solution, made

possible by a multi-sector collaboration and a private-public funding package.”

The new facilities were designed and relocated to increase the capacity for victim programs and to offer stronger, more comprehensive services to individuals and families, Adkins said in a release.

FCSS has reportedly helped over 300,000 people and families facing domestic violence, sexual assault, evictions/homelessness or emergency disasters.

The new center is located at 5668 Freedom Boulevard in Norton. For more information call (276) 679-7240 or click here.