Norton vice mayor: City council to vote to become Second Amendment sanctuary

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The city council of Norton, Virginia could soon consider joining other Southwest Virginia counties and communities in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Norton Vice Mayor Mark Caruso posted to his business, Pathfinders Outdoor Adventures, LLC, Facebook page, saying upcoming bills at the state level in Virginia have caused concern among those at Pathfinders.

Caruso said he will propose that Norton become a Second Amendment Sanctuary at the December 3 city council meeting.

Caruso also reached out to Commonwealth Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp, III, who clarified his position on Second Amendment rights and decisions made by state lawmakers.

The meeting on December 3 begins at 6:00 p.m.

Wise County, Virginia, which surrounds the city of Norton, is scheduled to vote on a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on December 12.

