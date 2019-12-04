Norton, Tazewell County pass Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions

(WJHL) — Tazewell County and the City of Norton are the latest localities to declare themselves “Second Amend sanctuaries.”

Leaders in both localities approved resolutions on Tuesday evening.

While not legally binding, the resolutions send a message that the county or city will not use local funds to enforce laws that could be seen as a violation of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Several localities have passed similar resolutions, including Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Lee County, Russell County, and Washington County in Virginia and Sullivan County in Tennessee.

The Wise County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on its own Second Amendment sanctuary measure on December 12.