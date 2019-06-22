Norton School Board hires contractor to launch an investigation

Taylor Collins is a former J.I Burton student that claims her teacher and a football coach at the school, Jim Adams, sexually harassed her.

The coach denies the allegation.

“One day he went so far as to smack my butt,” said Collins.

Collins says she has gained a lot of support from her community after posting about her situation on Facebook. She says at least twenty other girls have reached out to her claiming they too were impacted by Jim Adams actions.

Friday evening, the Norton City School Board called a special meeting. All members voted in favor of hiring the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police as an independent contractor to launch an investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Norton, Va. coach, teacher accused of sexual harassment and assault

School board members would not specify what that investigation was for.

Collins says investigations on sexual assault have been conducted in the past, but hopes this time it will head in the right direction now that the board plans to use the state police.

“They don’t have any bias of the situation,” said Collins. “They have never heard of it and it is new.”

A vigil is set to be held in support of the students coming forward on July 8th. It will begin in Norton Park at 7 PM.