NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Norton Police Department (NPD) is remembering one of its four-legged members who passed away Monday.

A post from the NPD states that K-9 “Sarge” died after battling illness and hospitalization. Sarge’s handler, Officer Joshua Parsons, was next to him at the time of his passing.

The NPD reports Sarge had had other handlers in the past but had been partnered with Parsons since 2020. The pair completed multiple training courses and accreditations during their time together.

“Sarge loved belly rubs and anything he could eat,” the post reads. “He was not only a partner but a best friend and protector to Officer J. Parsons. Sarge will be tremendously missed by all who helped and watched him succeed.”

The department asks the community to keep both Parsons and the NPD as a whole in their thoughts.

