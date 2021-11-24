Norton Police identify body found on Park Avenue Monday morning

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Norton Police Department identified the body of a woman found on Park Avenue Northwest in the downtown area Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Bucky Culbertson, police responded to the 800-block after a passerby found the body around 8 a.m.

The body was later identified to be that of Lindsey Kayla Allen, 30, of Norton.

Investigators have not found any evidence to suggest foul play at this time, and the department continues to work closely with the family during their time of grief, according to Culbertson.

The Norton Police Department continues to investigate the incident.