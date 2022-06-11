NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Norton Police Department Chief of Police James Lance has been selected to receive a $10,000 grant.

The Injured First Responder Grant was awarded by the ‘Running 4 Heroes’ organization which raises money and awareness for law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post by the organization Chief Lane, a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot multiple times after responding to a call of a shoplifter. Lane and another officer returned fire and the suspect was apprehended with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lane remains in a wheelchair, has had multiple surgeries and attends therapy daily, according to the post.

The post also states the Running 4 Heroes organization has awarded $287,000 to 33 heroes since January 2020 that have been injured.

The post concludes by saying that they are working with the Norton Police Department and the Coeburn Police Department to find a location where Zechariah, the 13-year-old boy who played a central part in the foundation of the organization, can run a mile in support of Virginia heroes.