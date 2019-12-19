Norton man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to abduction, strangulation, and other charges

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A Norton man will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to various charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

A judge sentenced Thomas Gene Gross, 54 of Norton, to 10 years in prison with 7 years suspended. He pleaded guilty to charges of abduction, strangulation, assault and battery of a family member, and soliciting the victim to commit perjury.

Gross was accused of hitting, pushing, and strangling a woman who he kept locked inside his Norton home. The victim told police he blocked doorways to prevent her from leaving and took her cell phone so she couldn’t call for help. She also said he threatened to kill her if the police showed up or even if he went to jail.

The incident began on August 12 and lasted for eight days inside a home the two had shared for three years, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. Slemp says Gross attempted to get to the victim to commit perjury after he was charged with the incident.

After spending three years in state prison, Gross will be required to complete seven years of probation with three years supervised by the court.