Norton Fire Chief: Wise Co. home destroyed, pets killed in Tuesday night fire

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County home was destroyed after a house fire Tuesday night.

According to Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow, the crews were called to the 5800 block of Guest River Road just after 8 p.m.

Lagow said firefighters arrived five minutes later and found the structure fully involved with flames.

The residents of the home were away at the time of the fire, according to Lagow.

No injuries were reported at the fire, but Lagow said some of the pets at the home were lost in the fire.

The home is considered a total loss, and a nearby vehicle was damaged by the fire.

Lagow told News Channel 11 crews cleared the scene around 11 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown but does not appear to be suspicious.

The Norton Fire Department was the primary agency on-scene with 18 personnel battling the flames, according to Lagow. The Wise Fire Department, Norton Rescue Squid and Wise Rescue Squad all assisted at the fire. The Virginia State Police provided traffic control.

Lagow said the occupants of the home have been in touch with the Red Cross and a local church for immediate assistance.