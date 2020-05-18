Norton FD: Residents safely evacuated during apartment fire Monday morning

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Norton were busy extinguishing an apartment fire on Kentucky Avenue Monday morning.

According to the Norton Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the incident after a neighbor heard their dog barking and called 911 to report the fire.

NFD crews arrived on the scene at 3:56 a.m., three minutes after being alerted.

The Norton Police Department arrived on the scene first and alerted all of the occupants of the apartment building, according to NFD.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire extending up the vinyl siding on the outside of the building and going into the attic area. The fire was also extending from a wooden wall and steps on the outside of the building.

NFD says they were able to extinguish the fire quickly and limit the damage to the exterior, roof and attic.

One apartment received some water damage, according to NFD.

Six residents were evacuated, and no one was injured over the course of the fire.

NFD says crews returned to their station at 6:30 a.m. after clearing the scene.