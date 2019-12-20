Norton doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing thousands of opioids

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Norton doctor has pleaded guilty to fourteen federal charges, which include illegally prescribing more than 25,000 oxycodone pills.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Dr. Raymond Michael Moore, 61, of Wise, Virginia pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing more than 25,000 oxycodone pills, 17,000 hydrocodone pills and more than 10,000 benzodiazepine pills.

Moore also pleaded guilty to obtaining drugs by fraud, health care fraud, making a false statement to law enforcement and failing to maintain required records.

Moore had a medical practice in Norton, Virginia.

Evidence revealed Moore had issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines when there was no legitimate medical reason.

He also told law enforcement during a search that the substances found were returned from patients and were going to be destroyed. Moore later admitted that those substances were for his own use.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Moore will pay more than $50,000 in restitution to Virginia Medicaid, will forfeit more than $100,000 and he agreed to never again be a medical provider.

Moore’s sentencing is scheduled for March 6, 2020, and he will face a maximum sentence of 80 years and a maximum fine of $4.25 million.