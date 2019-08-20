Water line break on Park Avenue causes Norton City Schools to be on 2-hour delay

Classroom desks used at Decker College await auction Friday, Feb. 10, 2006 at the site of the former school in Louisville, Ky. Decker, a for-profit trade school run by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is now closed, mired in bankruptcy proceedings and under FBI investigation in a case that has cast a long shadow over […]

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton City Schools will be on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday after a water line break has caused issues.

Norton Virginia Chief of Police James Lane confirmed there was a water line break on Park Avenue.

The school system posted to Facebook telling the public about the delay.

Norton City Schools with be on a 2 hour delay Tuesday, August 20, 2019 due to a major water line break in the City. Please check back for updates as we continue to assess this situation. Posted by Norton City Schools on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Crews are currently on the scene making repairs to the water line break.

Chief Lane says the call regarding the water line break came in at 5:58 a.m.

