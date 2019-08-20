Water line break on Park Avenue causes Norton City Schools to be on 2-hour delay

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton City Schools will be on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday after a water line break has caused issues.
Norton Virginia Chief of Police James Lane confirmed there was a water line break on Park Avenue.
The school system posted to Facebook telling the public about the delay.
Crews are currently on the scene making repairs to the water line break.
Chief Lane says the call regarding the water line break came in at 5:58 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.