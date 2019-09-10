Regional Economic Forum: LIVE BLOG

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders from across our region are meeting in the Millennium Center at ETSU Tuesday to discuss economic challenges and opportunities in the area.

The Northeast Tennessee Southwest Virginia Regional Economic Forum starts at 12:30 p.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is in attendance and is expected to speak later in the afternoon.

