JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2021 data released by the state, Northeast Tennessee counties saw significant rebounds in tourism dollars across nearly every metric reported.

The report, compiled by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, covered multiple counties in News Channel 11’s coverage area:

Carter County;

Greene County;

Hawkins County;

Johnson County;

Sullivan County;

Unicoi County;

and Washington County.

You can read the full table below:

Across News Channel 11’s Tennessee coverage area, tourism generated $772,140,000.

Tourists spent the most in Sullivan County at nearly $304 million, followed by Washington County at roughly $281 million. Washington County supported the most jobs in the region at 2,580, with a slight lead over Sullivan County.

Compared to 2020 tourism data, every county saw a rise in tourist spending, employee pay and tax revenues. Hawkins County saw no rises in tourism employment, but reported a jump in total pay in the industry.

The across-the-board rise in local tourism metrics accompanies a new state record for tourism spending, according to state data.