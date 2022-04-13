JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the first day Northeast Tennessee voters can cast their ballots, and election officials said it’s just as important as ever to vote.

Gary McAllister, the chairman of the Washington Co. Election Commission said over 100 cast their ballot in Washington County just Wednesday morning.

“We’re excited about that,” McAllister said. “Looking forward to a lot more coming through.”

McAllister said polls typically see smaller crowds when it’s not a presidential election, but it’s just as essential to get to the polls now.

“For primaries, for your local ones, it’s extremely important,” McAllister said. “We’ve had races decided by as few as two votes. So your vote does count. So, please get out and vote.”

Washington County voter Daniel Kyte made his way to the Jonesborough site at the Heritage Center.

“I think it’s a responsibility of every American to vote, to express their opinion,” Kyte said. “That’s the right that we have and a right that our military fought for.”

Over in Sullivan County, voters said they came out Wednesday, the first day possible, to avoid crowds.

“For me, it’s very important,” Sullivan County voter Jerry Mason said. “I’ve never missed one.”

The first day of early voting also marked the debut of Sullivan County’s new system to make voting more secure.

“We are now voting on paper ballots,” Sullivan Co. Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said. “Voters so far through the first day of early voting have welcomed that change and have enjoyed the experience and think that it is a step forward.”

Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Hawkins County early voting sites will all be closed on Good Friday, according to their websites.