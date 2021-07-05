Northeast Tennessee volunteer fire departments report successful Fourth of July sales

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local volunteer fire departments reported record or near-record sales from this year’s Fourth of July fireworks sales.

Selling fireworks has been a popular fundraising tool for the departments for several years.

Stoney Creek VFD Fire Chief Jackie Cable said his department raised about $30,000. That not only helps them with basic operating costs or unexpected expenditures, it also helps them replace their old, crumbling station.

The current station off Willow Springs Road has a sinking foundation. The money raised will help offset the cost of a new station built nearby.

“It’s tremendous for us because having the community support through all of our fundraising and stuff that we’ve done so far this year, it’s really helped us out a lot,” Cable said.

Monday was the last day for the seasonal fire department sellers to offload their products. Firefighters at the Piney Flats VFD were selling off what they had left for some wanting a little bit more boom on Monday night.

Both Piney Flats VFD and Roan Mountain VFD reported record sales. Roan Mountain also had a $30,000 profit.